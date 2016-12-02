Senator meets with Rotary, honors longtime member
Sen. Joel Anderson presents Ramona Rotary member Don Owen with a certificate of recognition for outstanding community service. State Sen. Joel Anderson visited a recent Ramona Rotary Club luncheon meeting, giving members insight into state politics and updates on legislation, and presenting a certificate of recognition to a longtime Rotary member.
