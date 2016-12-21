Police officer injured in a hit-and-run in El Cajon
El Cajon PD searching for driver who hit a police officer in a shopping plaza on N 2nd St. Officer suffered minor injury to knee. pic.twitter.com/VWEHvJ0FrA A fatal house fire devastated a Mount Hope family last holiday after one child was killed and two others were seriously injured.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-TV San Diego.
Comments
Add your comments below
El Cajon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ATTN: Jackasses at GOOGLE
|Dec 23
|ABC NEWS
|3
|History in ElCajon
|Dec 23
|NeldaLou
|4
|Lindo Lake getting a closer look by county, com...
|Dec 19
|itsthetruth
|1
|to many stinkyarabics in el cajon!! (Aug '09)
|Dec 16
|Capone
|44
|el cajon hoodlums gang becoming a problem (Nov '07)
|Dec 14
|Loon
|487
|Low-income residents to receive free Christmas ... (Nov '06)
|Dec 12
|Independent
|251
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Dec 12
|Tussle with love ...
|157
Find what you want!
Search El Cajon Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC