Otay Mesa homeowner discovers body after car lands in backyard

A person who apparently was injured in an overnight traffic accident on an Otay Mesa freeway connector was found dead Wednesday in a damaged sedan that came to rest in an adjacent backyard. A resident discovered the crashed 2012 Chevrolet Impala and the victim's body alongside the ramp from southbound Interstate 805 to westbound State Route 905 at about 11 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

