No-cost tax prep help in East County

Free 2016 tax preparation for senior citizens and low-income earners in East County will be available next year starting Feb. 1 and running through April 15 from the American Association of Retired Persons Foundation Tax Aide Program. Backed by the Internal Revenue Service , this year's AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program will be held throughout California and across the nation, including spots in El Cajon , La Mesa and Santee .

