New hardware touted as clean energy alternative

The nation's largest battery storage for energy is being constructed in Escondido - part of the shift away from fuel-burning power plants to cleaner energy, which can't be switched on when needed. San Diego Gas & Electric has contractors building the 30-megawatt lithium-ion array on the 1.5-acre Escondido lot that the company already owns.

