New hardware touted as clean energy alternative
The nation's largest battery storage for energy is being constructed in Escondido - part of the shift away from fuel-burning power plants to cleaner energy, which can't be switched on when needed. San Diego Gas & Electric has contractors building the 30-megawatt lithium-ion array on the 1.5-acre Escondido lot that the company already owns.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Diego Reader.
Add your comments below
El Cajon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|History in ElCajon
|1 hr
|NeldaLou
|7
|Gay men wanting to Skype ;) (May '12)
|21 hr
|raw1911
|18
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Tue
|Troy
|159
|ATTN: Jackasses at GOOGLE
|Dec 23
|ABC NEWS
|3
|Lindo Lake getting a closer look by county, com...
|Dec 19
|itsthetruth
|1
|to many stinkyarabics in el cajon!! (Aug '09)
|Dec 16
|Capone
|44
|el cajon hoodlums gang becoming a problem (Nov '07)
|Dec 14
|Loon
|487
Find what you want!
Search El Cajon Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC