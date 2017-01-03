Like a dodgeball ninja

Like a dodgeball ninja

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 28 Read more: San Diego Reader

If you mention dodgeball to someone over 18 years of age the most likely response will be to either praise or denigrate the 2004 film of the same name starring Ben Stiller and Vince Vaughn. Dig a little deeper and you are likely to unearth tales of gym-class heroics or nightmarish recollections of humiliation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Diego Reader.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

El Cajon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 2 hr Kelly 167
History in ElCajon 9 hr NeldaLou 11
to many stinkyarabics in el cajon!! (Aug '09) Tue Capone 46
El cajon orphans gang (May '11) Tue Armando 44
el cajon hoodlums gang becoming a problem (Nov '07) Tue Capone 489
Gay men wanting to Skype ;) (May '12) Dec 28 raw1911 18
ATTN: Jackasses at GOOGLE Dec 23 ABC NEWS 3
See all El Cajon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search El Cajon Forum Now

El Cajon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

El Cajon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
 

El Cajon, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,492 • Total comments across all topics: 277,601,554

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC