Homeless for the holiday, yet joy flickers
My first clue was the abundance of smiles. Given the pain, the deprivation, the disease that causes and accompanies living on a sidewalk, you just don't see homeless people smiling much.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
El Cajon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|History in ElCajon
|27 min
|Dreamer
|8
|El cajon orphans gang (May '11)
|Dec 31
|WICKET OG
|43
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Dec 30
|Hellary Cliton
|162
|el cajon hoodlums gang becoming a problem (Nov '07)
|Dec 30
|Calle molli
|488
|to many stinkyarabics in el cajon!! (Aug '09)
|Dec 30
|Chaldeans 4 Life
|45
|Gay men wanting to Skype ;) (May '12)
|Dec 28
|raw1911
|18
|ATTN: Jackasses at GOOGLE
|Dec 23
|ABC NEWS
|3
Find what you want!
Search El Cajon Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC