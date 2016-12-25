Homeless for the holiday, yet joy fli...

Homeless for the holiday, yet joy flickers

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 26 Read more: The San Diego Union-Tribune

My first clue was the abundance of smiles. Given the pain, the deprivation, the disease that causes and accompanies living on a sidewalk, you just don't see homeless people smiling much.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

El Cajon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
History in ElCajon 27 min Dreamer 8
El cajon orphans gang (May '11) Dec 31 WICKET OG 43
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Dec 30 Hellary Cliton 162
el cajon hoodlums gang becoming a problem (Nov '07) Dec 30 Calle molli 488
to many stinkyarabics in el cajon!! (Aug '09) Dec 30 Chaldeans 4 Life 45
Gay men wanting to Skype ;) (May '12) Dec 28 raw1911 18
ATTN: Jackasses at GOOGLE Dec 23 ABC NEWS 3
See all El Cajon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search El Cajon Forum Now

El Cajon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

El Cajon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Super Bowl
  5. North Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
 

El Cajon, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,384 • Total comments across all topics: 277,552,512

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC