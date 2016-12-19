Garrett named board president for 10t...

Garrett named board president for 10th year

Tuesday Dec 20

The most senior member of the Grossmont-Cuyamaca Community College District governing board will continue to serve in the role of board president. Garrett, the retired city manager of El Cajon , was first appointed to the college board in 2004, and elected in 2006.

