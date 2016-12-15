El Cajon reaching out to homeless with police, social services combo

Erica Bjorneboe of County Health and Human Services Association speaks to a homeless man about his needs while El Cajon Police officers Tom Dewgaw and Brian Ehlers look on. Erica Bjorneboe of County Health and Human Services Association speaks to a homeless man about his needs while El Cajon Police officers Tom Dewgaw and Brian Ehlers look on.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.