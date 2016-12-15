El Cajon reaching out to homeless wit...

El Cajon reaching out to homeless with police, social services combo

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 23 Read more: The San Diego Union-Tribune

Erica Bjorneboe of County Health and Human Services Association speaks to a homeless man about his needs while El Cajon Police officers Tom Dewgaw and Brian Ehlers look on. Erica Bjorneboe of County Health and Human Services Association speaks to a homeless man about his needs while El Cajon Police officers Tom Dewgaw and Brian Ehlers look on.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

El Cajon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
History in ElCajon 19 hr Dreamer 5
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 23 hr Troy 159
ATTN: Jackasses at GOOGLE Dec 23 ABC NEWS 3
News Lindo Lake getting a closer look by county, com... Dec 19 itsthetruth 1
to many stinkyarabics in el cajon!! (Aug '09) Dec 16 Capone 44
el cajon hoodlums gang becoming a problem (Nov '07) Dec 14 Loon 487
News Low-income residents to receive free Christmas ... (Nov '06) Dec 12 Independent 251
See all El Cajon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search El Cajon Forum Now

El Cajon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

El Cajon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

El Cajon, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,905 • Total comments across all topics: 277,404,786

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC