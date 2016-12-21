Cigarette used to coax suspect out of restaurant
A man who barricaded himself inside a restaurant in El Cajon after chasing a worker with a knife was taken in to custody after police coaxed him out with a cigarette. The incident happened around 9 a.m. Saturday at the El Cilantro Fresh Mexican Grill on E. Madison Avenue, near N. 2nd Street.
