Alfred Olango's Father Demands Action From SDPD Chief, Mayor

According to an SDSU study, San Diego police officers are three times more likely to pull over Hispanic and Black drivers and perform a search of their vehicles Richard Olango, father of Alfred Olango, spoke along with the National Action Network at the San Diego Press Club Monday morning. The father of a San Diego man who was shot and killed by police is demanding City leaders take immediate action on a newly released study regarding police traffic stops.

