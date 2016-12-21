Alfred Olango's Dad Demands Arrest of ECPD Officer in Fatal Shooting
A photo of Alfred Olango from Facebook is shown with a still image of the shooting scene in El Cajon, California. The father of Alfred Olango joined community members Wednesday as they demanded the arrest of an El Cajon Police Officer involved in the fatal shooting in downtown El Cajon.
Read more at NBC San Diego.
