A special Santa for children with special needs
Jasmine Yako, 11 and her sister Jennifer Yako, 7, enjoy a visit with a Santa who knows how to make the holiday experience less overwhelming for children with special needs. East County SELPA hosts the event for families in the region.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
El Cajon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|History in ElCajon
|Wed
|Capone
|2
|ATTN: Jackasses at GOOGLE
|Dec 19
|MARK FARKER
|2
|Lindo Lake getting a closer look by county, com...
|Dec 19
|itsthetruth
|1
|to many stinkyarabics in el cajon!! (Aug '09)
|Dec 16
|Capone
|44
|el cajon hoodlums gang becoming a problem (Nov '07)
|Dec 14
|Loon
|487
|Low-income residents to receive free Christmas ... (Nov '06)
|Dec 12
|Independent
|251
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Dec 12
|Tussle with love ...
|157
Find what you want!
Search El Cajon Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC