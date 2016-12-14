50-60 New Syrian Refugees Registered ...

50-60 New Syrian Refugees Registered DAILY By California Group

Wednesday Dec 14

Dilkhwaz Ahmed, executive director of the group License to Freedom, claimed in a radio interview with KSNJ San Diego that she registers 50-60 Syrian refugees daily and estimated that 1,000 to 2,000 refugees were in the area, though she was reluctant to give an exact number, as she did not know. In a response to a question about fear of refugees and terrorism, Ahmed responded that Syrians are the "kindest, most peaceful" people, and added "they are not terrorists."

