2 children who died saving others among 21 Carnegie Heroes
Two children who died saving the lives of even younger children are among 21 people being honored with Carnegie medals for heroism. Natalie Renee Martin, 11, of Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin, led her 9-year-old sister, Jenna, to safety when their house burned on Jan. 26. Natalie went back into the house attempting to rescue two other siblings, 10-year-old Benjamin Martin and 7-year-old Carter Maki, but all three were trapped and died later of complications from smoke inhalation.
