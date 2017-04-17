NJ Boy Saves His Family During House ...

NJ Boy Saves His Family During House Fire

Wednesday Apr 12

An 8-year-old boy jumped into action and saved his family from a fire at their Egg Harbor Township home. NBC10's Ted Greenberg speaks to the young hero and his parents.

