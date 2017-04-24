DHS S&T Opens New Explosives Detectio...

DHS S&T Opens New Explosives Detection Lab

Friday

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. Department of Homeland Security Science and Technology Directorate officially opened a new Test & Evaluation Laboratory building at the Transportation Security Laboratory today. Located at the William J. Hughes FAA Technical Center in Egg Harbor Township, N.J., the new building expands TSL's reinforced laboratory space for conducting tests of explosives detection systems.

