Beach town uses blunt talk to fight d...

Beach town uses blunt talk to fight drowning death lawsuit

Next Story Prev Story
Jan 17, 2017 Read more: Greenwich Citizen

In this Oct. 25, 2016 photo Sandra Smith, left, Tasha Hart, center, and Domonique McNeil, right, appear at a news conference in Egg Harbor Township N.J., regarding the drowning deaths of relatives at a beach in North Wildwood N.J. Lawyers for Smith's family are trying to get a judge to order that a section of beach be permanently closed to the public because the sand is prone to giving way under the feet of beach goers, plunging them into water over their heads. The town asserts that closing the beach would ruin things for others who still want to go there, and that the unstable sand condition is part of nature and not something the town is obligated to fix.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Egg Harbor Township Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: AAA locksmith / Titan lock and key (Aug '12) Feb 14 Jerry Stonr 3
Trump! Feb 8 Joel 3
Thanks Feb 6 Lindamacyorky 1
warlocks mc (Sep '07) Feb 2 lcw45 314
Who finances them? Jan 30 Josh 1
News Man who romanced, scammed O.C. woman gets 5 yea... (Oct '06) Jan 29 Justanothervictim 97
News Wall police captain signals plan to file $5M de... (Sep '07) Jan 27 wonkashoreboy 38
See all Egg Harbor Township Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Egg Harbor Township Forum Now

Egg Harbor Township Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Egg Harbor Township Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Egg Harbor Townsh...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,074 • Total comments across all topics: 279,036,227

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC