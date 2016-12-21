New Jersey town: We're not to blame i...

New Jersey town: We're not to blame in beach collapse death

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: News Times

In this Oct. 25, 2016 photo, Sandra Smith, left, Tasha Hart, center, and Domonique McNeil, right, attend a news conference in Egg Harbor Township N.J., about the drowning deaths of relatives at a beach in North Wildwood N.J. A New Jersey town being sued for the drowning death of a man swept out to sea when the sand collapsed underneath him says it is immune from lawsuits due to a state law governing unimproved public property. North Wildwood claims the law puts the risk for use of such property on the user.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Egg Harbor Township Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Proper Meal Nov '16 lala 1
News Donald Trump's 'nasty woman' remark adds to woe... Oct '16 o see the light 1
News .com | Trump's 'nasty woman' remark now feminis... Oct '16 JoMama 2
H food for my dog by the bundle, no local store... Sep '16 badboy76767676 1
Police encrypt calls, freezing us out! (May '15) Sep '16 Ham Radio Sergeant 11
please tell me your point of view (Oct '07) Sep '16 BLM 2
Any lonely ladies nearby (Mar '16) Jul '16 Mike Jersey 4
See all Egg Harbor Township Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Egg Harbor Township Forum Now

Egg Harbor Township Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Egg Harbor Township Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Ebola
  3. Mexico
  4. Earthquake
  5. Iran
 

Egg Harbor Townsh...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,126 • Total comments across all topics: 277,324,291

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC