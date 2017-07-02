Tom Kacich: Davis remains fairly solid in most of 13th District
The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee last month released a memo that said that in Illinois' 13th Congressional District a "generic Democrat" already had a 6 percentage point lead. But that was a DCCC poll where the wording of questions wasn't disclosed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Edwardsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|St Louis Cardinals Gay Pride night
|Fri
|Sounds good
|9
|Sex Trafficking
|Fri
|The Jerk
|2
|white women black kids (May '13)
|Jun 26
|ghettohoe
|9
|unmarked cars are taking pictures on the 4000 b... (Dec '16)
|Jun 25
|Lmao
|20
|What bars to meet women 45 to 60 y/o
|Jun 24
|Robert Durango
|3
|Looking to rent
|Jun 23
|Robert Durango
|8
|State Park (Collinsville, IL) (Nov '10)
|Jun 22
|State_park_lovd
|111
Find what you want!
Search Edwardsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC