Main Street Community Center offers array of July programs

EDWARDSVILLE Main Street Community Center offers Door-to-Door Transportation for seniors and disabled adults. Local rides are provided to Edwardsville residents to Center activities, medical appointments, pharmacies, grocery stores, beauty shops/barber shops, shopping centers, government offices, volunteer and paid work locations and much more.

