Main Street Community Center offers array of July programs
EDWARDSVILLE Main Street Community Center offers Door-to-Door Transportation for seniors and disabled adults. Local rides are provided to Edwardsville residents to Center activities, medical appointments, pharmacies, grocery stores, beauty shops/barber shops, shopping centers, government offices, volunteer and paid work locations and much more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.
Add your comments below
Edwardsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Collinsville house fires
|7 hr
|Dan
|3
|Who do you support for State Senate in Illinois... (Oct '10)
|Tue
|Brooce
|53
|St Louis Cardinals Gay Pride night
|Jul 2
|Eli Armstrong
|10
|Sex Trafficking
|Jun 30
|The Jerk
|2
|white women black kids (May '13)
|Jun 26
|ghettohoe
|9
|unmarked cars are taking pictures on the 4000 b... (Dec '16)
|Jun 25
|Lmao
|20
|What bars to meet women 45 to 60 y/o
|Jun 24
|Robert Durango
|3
Find what you want!
Search Edwardsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC