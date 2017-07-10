Edwardsville's Jon Parkin named super...

Edwardsville's Jon Parkin named superintendent of Madison County Historical Museum

Monday Jul 3

An award-winning educator, Jon L. Parkin, of Edwardsville, has been hired as superintendent of the Madison County Historical Museum and Archival Library in Edwardsville. Parkin began working in the position part-time on June 5. After fulfilling a commitment to teach a summer class for Edwardsville School District 7, he moved to full-time employment in July.

