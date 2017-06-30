Edwardsville lawyer Todd Sivia receiv...

Edwardsville lawyer Todd Sivia receives prestigious CEPA designation

EDWARDSVILLE The Exit Planning Institute is proud to announce that Todd Sivia, of Sivia Law Firm, recently earned the Certified Exit Planning Advisor designation after completing the Institute's intensive five-day executive MBA-style program in Chicago, Illinois. This designation will allow Sivia to better advise business owners on their business goals, company value, planning and strategies.

