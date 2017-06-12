What's Going On at the Wildey: Two nights of Catholic comedy

EDWARDSVILLE Witty Catholic humor is at the forefront of this weekend's events at the Wildey Theatre, located at 252 N. Main St., in Edwardsville. This Friday and Saturday, enjoy a trip back in time to the good old days of Catholic school with Sister's Summer School Catechism: God Never Takes a Vacation! During the show, which has been acclaimed as both hilarious and entirely respectful, Sister is not happy that students weren't paying attention in catechism class.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.