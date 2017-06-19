Wait and see: Edwardsville officials eye state budget talks to complete Schwarz Street project
The Schwarz Street construction project in Edwardsville may be stalled if funds from the state are not approved during a special state budget session presently underway. The Edwardsville Public Works Department and other city officials are anxiously awaiting the state's decisions to see what to do with the big project.
