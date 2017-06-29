TheBANK of Edwardsville Rotary Criterium Festival returns Saturday, August 19

In less than two months, hundreds of cyclists racing at break-neck speeds, scores of kiddos donning helmets or painting pictures, and thousands of spectators clanging cowbells will flood the streets of Downtown Edwardsville, Illinois for TheBANK of Edwardsville Rotary Criterium Festival. Now entering its eighth year, this fast-paced, unique community event will take place on Saturday, August 19, 2017 and promises to once again draw thousands of spectators for an afternoon and evening of high speed entertainment, and local food and drink, which begins at 3 pm and runs until about 11 pm.

