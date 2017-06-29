TheBANK of Edwardsville Rotary Criter...

TheBANK of Edwardsville Rotary Criterium Festival returns Saturday, August 19

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: RiverBender.com

In less than two months, hundreds of cyclists racing at break-neck speeds, scores of kiddos donning helmets or painting pictures, and thousands of spectators clanging cowbells will flood the streets of Downtown Edwardsville, Illinois for TheBANK of Edwardsville Rotary Criterium Festival. Now entering its eighth year, this fast-paced, unique community event will take place on Saturday, August 19, 2017 and promises to once again draw thousands of spectators for an afternoon and evening of high speed entertainment, and local food and drink, which begins at 3 pm and runs until about 11 pm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Edwardsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
St Louis Cardinals Gay Pride night Mon Fairies 5
white women black kids (May '13) Mon ghettohoe 9
unmarked cars are taking pictures on the 4000 b... (Dec '16) Jun 25 Lmao 20
What bars to meet women 45 to 60 y/o Jun 24 Robert Durango 3
Looking to rent Jun 23 Robert Durango 8
State Park (Collinsville, IL) (Nov '10) Jun 22 State_park_lovd 111
Gemini Fitness in Troy? (Nov '16) Jun 22 Robert Durango 4
See all Edwardsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Edwardsville Forum Now

Edwardsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Edwardsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Wildfires
  4. Iraq
  5. Sarah Palin
 

Edwardsville, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,717 • Total comments across all topics: 282,115,859

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC