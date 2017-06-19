Sylvan Learning Center in Edwardsville moves to expanded location with new owners
Lenny Rakers and Misty Menossi recently took over ownership of the Sylvan Learning Center in Edwardsville. Monday, June 19, marks their first day in a new facility.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Edwardsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|State Park (Collinsville, IL) (Nov '10)
|Jun 14
|Rockqueen
|107
|Dead Beat Dads of Collinsville!! Post then & ro... (Dec '11)
|Jun 13
|Topic
|49
|Looking to rent
|Jun 12
|Guest
|1
|who remembers? (Dec '08)
|Jun 11
|Mexican Joseb Ham...
|139
|Body of Missing SIUE Student Found (May '15)
|Jun 11
|Concernd
|44
|Michelle Everett Baugh
|Jun 11
|MYOB1
|3
|Perverts in Troy (Dec '13)
|Jun 10
|Robert Durango
|5
Find what you want!
Search Edwardsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC