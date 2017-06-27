South Roxana Police outreach program returns from Notre Dame football camp

Eight students from across the Roxana School District were able to spend four days at a football camp at the University of Notre Dame, thanks to the South Roxana Police Department's outreach program. The students returned Saturday, June 24, after being instructed by the Notre Dame coaching staff, including head coach Brian Kelly, NFL championship winner Todd Lyght, who is formerly of the St. Louis Rams, and former NFL running back Autrey Denson, who is currently a coach at Notre Dame.

