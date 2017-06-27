South Roxana Police outreach program ...

South Roxana Police outreach program returns from Notre Dame football camp

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: RiverBender.com

Eight students from across the Roxana School District were able to spend four days at a football camp at the University of Notre Dame, thanks to the South Roxana Police Department's outreach program. The students returned Saturday, June 24, after being instructed by the Notre Dame coaching staff, including head coach Brian Kelly, NFL championship winner Todd Lyght, who is formerly of the St. Louis Rams, and former NFL running back Autrey Denson, who is currently a coach at Notre Dame.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Edwardsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
St Louis Cardinals Gay Pride night 17 hr Fairies 5
white women black kids (May '13) 18 hr ghettohoe 9
unmarked cars are taking pictures on the 4000 b... (Dec '16) Sun Lmao 20
What bars to meet women 45 to 60 y/o Jun 24 Robert Durango 3
Looking to rent Jun 23 Robert Durango 8
State Park (Collinsville, IL) (Nov '10) Jun 22 State_park_lovd 111
Gemini Fitness in Troy? (Nov '16) Jun 22 Robert Durango 4
See all Edwardsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Edwardsville Forum Now

Edwardsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Edwardsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. U.S. Open
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pakistan
 

Edwardsville, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,252 • Total comments across all topics: 282,065,900

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC