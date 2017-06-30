SIUE workshop encourages educators to integrate STEM into history lessons
The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Center for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics Research, Education and Outreach is partnering with the Library of Congress Teaching with Primary Resources program at SIUE to offer a teacher workshop focused on the integration of STEM thinking in historical lessons. The workshop was offered June 20-21 in Springfield and June 27-28 in SIUE's Lovejoy Library.
