SIUE Police Officers run to benefit Special Olympics
Five members of the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Police Department participated in the Law Enforcement Torch Run on Monday, June 5 to benefit Special Olympics Illinois. Sergeant Mark Ferrell, Lieutenant Lisa Johnson, Dispatcher Kathleen Pont, Detective Phil Ragsdale and Sergeant Adam Severit all ran in the Torch Run, starting at TheBANK of Edwardsville, 330 W Vandalia St., and ending at the SIUE Cougar statue.
