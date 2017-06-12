SIUE Engineering camp teaches societa...

SIUE Engineering camp teaches societal impact through interactive activities

Sixty high school students attending Southern Illinois University Edwardsville's Engineering Camp are learning how engineering impacts society. They're participating in a variety of interactive experiments, design projects and field trips.

