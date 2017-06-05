SIU School of Dental Medicine confers...

SIU School of Dental Medicine confers 52 degrees to Class of 2017

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Chancellor Randy Pembrook delivered the commencement address at the SIU School of Dental Medicine commencement ceremony Saturday, June 3, in the SIUE Morris University Center Meridian Ballroom. Fifty-one students received their doctor of dental medicine degrees during the ceremony that can be viewed on siue.edu/tv .

