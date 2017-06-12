Shooter of Republican lawmakers a fan...

Shooter of Republican lawmakers a fan of leftist Sanders

The gunman who opened fire on Republican lawmakers at a baseball practice Wednesday has been identified as James T Hodgkinson, a strong supporter of leftist Senator Bernie Sanders. US media identified Hodgkinson, who died following a shootout with police in the Washington suburb of Alexandria, as a 66-year-old from Belleville Illinois, a suburb of St Louis.

