Seniors and their advocates hold conference against governor's Community Reinvestment Plan

Thursday Jun 29 Read more: RiverBender.com

Many people representing seniors' issues from across the State of Illinois were in attendance for a conference at Senior Services Plus with the aim of protecting the Community Care Program. Currently, the Community Care Program is a necessary state-sponsored program assisting as many as 36,000 Illinois seniors continue to live at home.

