Seniors and their advocates hold conference against governor's Community Reinvestment Plan
Many people representing seniors' issues from across the State of Illinois were in attendance for a conference at Senior Services Plus with the aim of protecting the Community Care Program. Currently, the Community Care Program is a necessary state-sponsored program assisting as many as 36,000 Illinois seniors continue to live at home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.
Add your comments below
Edwardsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Senate in Illinois... (Oct '10)
|13 min
|Brooce
|53
|Collinsville house fires
|19 hr
|William Cocksmith
|2
|St Louis Cardinals Gay Pride night
|Sun
|Eli Armstrong
|10
|Sex Trafficking
|Jun 30
|The Jerk
|2
|white women black kids (May '13)
|Jun 26
|ghettohoe
|9
|unmarked cars are taking pictures on the 4000 b... (Dec '16)
|Jun 25
|Lmao
|20
|What bars to meet women 45 to 60 y/o
|Jun 24
|Robert Durango
|3
Find what you want!
Search Edwardsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC