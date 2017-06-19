Recall expanded for rawhide dog chew ...

Recall expanded for rawhide dog chew products

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WPTV Local News

The recall was initiated after United Pet Group identified that certain of its rawhide chew manufacturing facilities located in Mexico and Colombia, as well as one of its suppliers in Brazil, were using a quaternary ammonium compound mixture as a processing aid in the manufacturing of rawhide chews. The compound is an anti-microbial chemical that is approved for cleaning food processing equipment, but it has not been approved in the U.S. as a processing aid in the production of rawhide chews for dogs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPTV Local News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Edwardsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
State Park (Collinsville, IL) (Nov '10) Jun 14 Rockqueen 107
Dead Beat Dads of Collinsville!! Post then & ro... (Dec '11) Jun 13 Topic 49
Looking to rent Jun 12 Guest 1
who remembers? (Dec '08) Jun 11 Mexican Joseb Ham... 139
News Body of Missing SIUE Student Found (May '15) Jun 11 Concernd 44
Michelle Everett Baugh Jun 11 MYOB1 3
Perverts in Troy (Dec '13) Jun 10 Robert Durango 5
See all Edwardsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Edwardsville Forum Now

Edwardsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Edwardsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Cuba
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. North Korea
 

Edwardsville, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,277 • Total comments across all topics: 281,879,706

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC