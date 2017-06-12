Rawhide dog chews recalled due to possible chemical contamination
United Pet Group is recalling several brands of rawhide dog chew products that were distributed to retail outlets and sold online in the United States. The company says some of its rawhide chew manufacturing facilities in Mexico and Colombia, as well as one of its suppliers in Brazil, were using a quaternary ammonium compound mixture as a processing aid in the manufacturing of rawhide chews.
