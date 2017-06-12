Rawhide dog chews recalled due to pos...

Rawhide dog chews recalled due to possible chemical contamination

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: WFMJ-TV Youngstown

United Pet Group is recalling several brands of rawhide dog chew products that were distributed to retail outlets and sold online in the United States. The company says some of its rawhide chew manufacturing facilities in Mexico and Colombia, as well as one of its suppliers in Brazil, were using a quaternary ammonium compound mixture as a processing aid in the manufacturing of rawhide chews.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Edwardsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking to rent Mon Guest 1
who remembers? (Dec '08) Sun Mexican Joseb Ham... 139
News Body of Missing SIUE Student Found (May '15) Sun Concernd 44
Michelle Everett Baugh Sun MYOB1 3
Dead Beat Dads of Collinsville!! Post then & ro... (Dec '11) Sat dbd alert 48
Perverts in Troy (Dec '13) Sat Robert Durango 5
Rape Apes (Dec '13) Sat Robert Durango 3
See all Edwardsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Edwardsville Forum Now

Edwardsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Edwardsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. NASA
 

Edwardsville, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,140 • Total comments across all topics: 281,729,706

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC