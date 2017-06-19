Rawhide dog chews recall for possible...

Rawhide dog chews recall for possible chemical contamination expanded

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: MyFoxNY

The brands initially recalled included American Beefhide, Digest-eeze, and Healthy Hide but the recall has expanded to include seven private labels including Petco or "Good Lovin,'" Hill Country Fare, Priority Pet, Exer-Hides, Essential Everyday, Enzadent or Dentalhex, Dentley's, and Companion. United Pet Group says it has identified the source of the contamination.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MyFoxNY.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Edwardsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Diner shooting in Park Pace 39 min Wondering 1
Looking to rent 22 hr Robert Durango 2
State Park (Collinsville, IL) (Nov '10) 22 hr Robert Durango 108
Dead Beat Dads of Collinsville!! Post then & ro... (Dec '11) Jun 13 Topic 49
who remembers? (Dec '08) Jun 11 Mexican Joseb Ham... 139
News Body of Missing SIUE Student Found (May '15) Jun 11 Concernd 44
Michelle Everett Baugh Jun 11 MYOB1 3
See all Edwardsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Edwardsville Forum Now

Edwardsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Edwardsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Edwardsville, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,243 • Total comments across all topics: 281,923,652

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC