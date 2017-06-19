Rawhide dog chews recall for possible chemical contamination expanded
The brands initially recalled included American Beefhide, Digest-eeze, and Healthy Hide but the recall has expanded to include seven private labels including Petco or "Good Lovin,'" Hill Country Fare, Priority Pet, Exer-Hides, Essential Everyday, Enzadent or Dentalhex, Dentley's, and Companion. United Pet Group says it has identified the source of the contamination.
