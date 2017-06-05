Police seek help in identifying person of interest in bad checks case
The Wood River Police Department is trying to identify a pictured woman in a white Dodge van with tinted windows who is a person of interest in passing bad checks at banks throughout the Metro East. The woman is being sought in regard to bad checks being passed in Wood River, Edwardsville and Granite City, Wood River Deputy Police Chief Dan Bunt said.
