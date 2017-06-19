Plummer Lading receives Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Company designated trainer title
Julie Plummer Lading of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Elite Properties has been given the Company Designated Trainer award by Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. Plummer Lading earned the CDT designation by successfully completing this tier of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Instructor Development Program.
