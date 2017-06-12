New Starbucks going up quickly next to EHS, close to SIUE
The location is ideal in many respects because it is located next to EHS and also close to Southern Illinois University Edwardsville campus and other popular neighboring businesses. Jason Plummer, of R.L.P. Development, said the project is also next to a Marriot Suites that will go up once the Starbucks work is finished.
