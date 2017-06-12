New FREE Food Program for Area Seniors Who Qualify June Enrollment Date - by Appointment Only

Edwardsville, IL Main Street Community Center and the St. Louis Area Foodbank are partnering to bring the Commodity Supplemental Food Program Senior Assistance Program to our area! If you or someone you know meets the following qualifications, they can receive a monthly box of nonperishable foods to supplement their diet: Enrollment dates at the Edwardsville Public Library are Wednesday, June 21st from 1:00pm-3:00 pm. Please contact the Community Center to schedule an appointment: 656-0300 or [email protected] .

