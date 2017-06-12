New FREE Food Program for Area Seniors Who Qualify June Enrollment Date - by Appointment Only
Edwardsville, IL Main Street Community Center and the St. Louis Area Foodbank are partnering to bring the Commodity Supplemental Food Program Senior Assistance Program to our area! If you or someone you know meets the following qualifications, they can receive a monthly box of nonperishable foods to supplement their diet: Enrollment dates at the Edwardsville Public Library are Wednesday, June 21st from 1:00pm-3:00 pm. Please contact the Community Center to schedule an appointment: 656-0300 or [email protected] .
Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.
Add your comments below
Edwardsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking to rent
|Mon
|Guest
|1
|who remembers? (Dec '08)
|Sun
|Mexican Joseb Ham...
|139
|Body of Missing SIUE Student Found (May '15)
|Sun
|Concernd
|44
|Michelle Everett Baugh
|Sun
|MYOB1
|3
|Dead Beat Dads of Collinsville!! Post then & ro... (Dec '11)
|Sat
|dbd alert
|48
|Perverts in Troy (Dec '13)
|Sat
|Robert Durango
|5
|Rape Apes (Dec '13)
|Sat
|Robert Durango
|3
Find what you want!
Search Edwardsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC