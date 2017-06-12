Multiple Brands of Rawhide Chew Products for Dogs Recalled
The compound is an anti-microbial chemical that is approved for cleaning food processing equipment, but it has not been approved in the U.S. as a processing aid in the production of rawhide chews for dogs. United Pet Group received very limited reports of pet illness based on the volume of possibly affected rawhide chew products manufactured and distributed.
