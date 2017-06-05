Missing Mabel: Mannequin pilot stolen from Edwardsville park's Corsair
When Mabel was placed on a stack of phone books inside a gutted A-7 Corsair Navy Aircraft 26 years ago, women were not allowed into the flight service. A lot has changed since that female-designed mannequin was dressed in a flight suit and left in that cockpit.
