Indictment filed against man in U.S. District Court for threat to President Trump
An indictment was filed June 15, 2017, in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois in East St. Louis for a threat against the President of the United States against a 35-year-old Joseph Lynn Pickett. Pickett is apparently from Edwardsville.
