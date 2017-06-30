Illinois SBDC for the Metro East at S...

Illinois SBDC for the Metro East at SIUE and WBDC offer Woman Owned...

Tuesday Jun 27

The Illinois Metro East Small Business Development Center at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville is collaborating with the Women's Business Development Center to offer practical expertise to women small business owners looking to sell to corporations and the government. "Is Certification Right for You?" is a one-hour seminar designed to help business owners determine if the Women's Business Enterprise and Women Owned Small Business certification processes are a valuable addition to their operation, which will also offer steps to becoming certified.

