Illinois man pleads not guilty to threatening to assassinate Trump

34 min ago Read more: Jerusalem Post

An Illinois man charged with threatening to assassinate US President Donald Trump after his Facebook posts were reported to authorities pleaded not guilty on Wednesday, according to court documents. Joseph Lynn Pickett, of Edwardsville, Illinois, pleaded not guilty to the federal charge of making a threat against the president at his appearance in the US District Court in East St. Louis, Illinois, according to court documents.

