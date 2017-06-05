IL: Edwardsville Looks to Increase Bike Trail Connections

Given that the state of Illinois is currently accepting applications for the Transportation Alternative Program Grant, designed to promote and develop alternative transportation options, including bicycle and pedestrian travel, the city hopes to adopt the policy of bicycle and pedestrian friendly community. As discussed at Tuesday's Public Services Committee meeting, if the city were to adopt the policy, it can provide guidance for upcoming trail connection projects, such as the Tower Avenue Connection and the Route 157 Connection.

