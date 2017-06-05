Iconic display pilot goes missing in Edwardsville Township
Mabel, the display pilot on the US Navy A7 Corsair on display at the community park has been there for more than 25 years. Officials believe she was taken from her place in the airplane's cockpit over Memorial Day weekend.
