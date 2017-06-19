I-55, north of Illinois 143 near Edwardsville has lane down after semi-trailer crash

EDWARDSVILLE Interstate-55 north of Illinois Route 143 between Edwardsville was down to one lane as of 3:45 p.m. Wednesday because of a multiple semi-trailer crash. Illinois State Police said the incident occurred at mile-marker 25 and motorists who can avoid that area in the upcoming few hours should do so to eliminate a bottleneck.

