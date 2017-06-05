Golf at Lockhaven opens nostalgic course with new ownership, optimistic future view
Golf at Lockhaven, formerly known as the Lockhaven Golf course in Godfrey off Illinois Route 3, is in full-scale operation under new owners Peter Heinz and his son, Peter Heinz, Jr. The golf course is open seven days a week and has retained the quality greens and fairways it has been known for under longtime Golf Course Superintendent Steve Zelsor. The pool and country club areas are not presently open, and the owners are looking for a restaurant to secure a lease.
